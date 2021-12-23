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TEST, TEST, TEST: Why Are Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau Handing Out Free Covid Test Kits Like Drunken Sailors?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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141 views • December 23, 2021
Have you been wondering like I have why ALL OF A SUDDEN the media and government (Both here in Canada and in the USA) have made a huge issue out of handing out personalized Covid test kits before Christmas, so one can test themselves for the Omicron Common Cold Variant? Well, you only need to watch this ten-minute video to understand why. Remember when they tell you that you should be doing something and in this case, it means to get personalized test kits, then I would turn around and run the other way. The Covid test kirs are very unreliable and often lead to false positives and believe it or not can lead to serious injuries, believe it or not!
Related video:
Related video:

Lethal Drug Included In Over The Counter Covid Test Kits
Reese Report on Rumble
https://rumble.com/vr4qb5-lethal-drug-included-in-over-the-counter-covid-test-kits.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Reese+Report&ep=2

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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