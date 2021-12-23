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TEST, TEST, TEST: Why Are Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau Handing Out Free Covid Test Kits Like Drunken Sailors?
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141 views • December 23, 2021
Have you been wondering like I have why ALL OF A SUDDEN the media and government (Both here in Canada and in the USA) have made a huge issue out of handing out personalized Covid test kits before Christmas, so one can test themselves for the Omicron Common Cold Variant? Well, you only need to watch this ten-minute video to understand why. Remember when they tell you that you should be doing something and in this case, it means to get personalized test kits, then I would turn around and run the other way. The Covid test kirs are very unreliable and often lead to false positives and believe it or not can lead to serious injuries, believe it or not!
Related video:
Related video:
Lethal Drug Included In Over The Counter Covid Test Kits
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Related video:
Related video:
Lethal Drug Included In Over The Counter Covid Test Kits
Reese Report on Rumble
https://rumble.com/vr4qb5-lethal-drug-included-in-over-the-counter-covid-test-kits.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Reese+Report&ep=2
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTik
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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