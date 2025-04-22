BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌀 The Pyramids Were Power Stations – Not Tombs ⚡️
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
32 followers
1
111 views • 1 week ago

They’ve finally admitted it: underneath the pyramids in Egypt are massive shafts leading to deep underground bases. But what they haven’t fully told you is what the pyramids were actually built for—and it’s not burial chambers. That’s a lie they’ve sold us for centuries.


The truth? The pyramids were regeneration and power stations, tapping into the Earth’s natural electromagnetic field to provide free global energy and healing frequencies that prevented disease. Tesla proved this with the Wycliffe Tower. Royal Rife created machines in the 1950s that destroyed disease with frequency. It was all suppressed—until now.


The awakening is here. The truth is leaking. Free energy, real healing, and ancient knowledge are returning. Why? Because humanity is waking up—and once we do, their systems of control collapse.


💬 Join The Michael Gibson Alliance and connect with people near you who are stepping out of the matrix, reclaiming ancient wisdom, and building a new future rooted in truth, sovereignty, and health.

https://www.michaelsgibson.com/alliance

#PyramidTruth #AncientTech #FreeEnergy #MichaelGibsonAlliance #UncensoredHistory #HealingFrequencies #TeslaWasRight #FrequencyMedicine #WakeUp #BreakTheMatrix

Keywords
agendaexposealliance
