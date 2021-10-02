© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Attorney Thomas Renz reveals DoD data proving covid vaccines WORSEN infections and hospitalizations
Follow
1
Share
Report
121 views • October 02, 2021
BREAKING: Attorney Thomas Renz reveals DoD data proving covid vaccines WORSEN infections and hospitalizations
Thomas Renz, real hero fighting cabal psychopaths interviewed by Mike Adams.
“What an insane fucking sham this all is at every level and where are all the other legal people to include most judges apparently ? Many are busy representing criminals and illegal aliens and cashing in from our own govt paying them to do so with your money ! So why are the people not totally enraged at all of it as they surely should be and actually fighting back ?
I accept none of it on any level and never will. These criminals must be held accountable and everybody is just dancing around the only answer to stop it all !” - Down to Earth Thinking
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/c3c52dd7-7db9-4e1c-b386-58b9a6c97f5b
Thomas Renz, real hero fighting cabal psychopaths interviewed by Mike Adams.
“What an insane fucking sham this all is at every level and where are all the other legal people to include most judges apparently ? Many are busy representing criminals and illegal aliens and cashing in from our own govt paying them to do so with your money ! So why are the people not totally enraged at all of it as they surely should be and actually fighting back ?
I accept none of it on any level and never will. These criminals must be held accountable and everybody is just dancing around the only answer to stop it all !” - Down to Earth Thinking
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/c3c52dd7-7db9-4e1c-b386-58b9a6c97f5b
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.