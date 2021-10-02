BREAKING: Attorney Thomas Renz reveals DoD data proving covid vaccines WORSEN infections and hospitalizations

BREAKING: Attorney Thomas Renz reveals DoD data proving covid vaccines WORSEN infections and hospitalizationsThomas Renz, real hero fighting cabal psychopaths interviewed by Mike Adams.“What an insane fucking sham this all is at every level and where are all the other legal people to include most judges apparently ? Many are busy representing criminals and illegal aliens and cashing in from our own govt paying them to do so with your money ! So why are the people not totally enraged at all of it as they surely should be and actually fighting back ?I accept none of it on any level and never will. These criminals must be held accountable and everybody is just dancing around the only answer to stop it all !” - Down to Earth Thinkingsource: