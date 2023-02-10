https://gettr.com/post/p27jwpq948a

02/03/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 76: An American said the evil elites colluding with the CCP were trying to switch America to a society like Communist China. The Americans have noticed all sorts of evil forces want to destroy their lives. And now they will not bury their heads in the sand anymore.





02/03/2023 对邪恶说不 第76天：一位美国人说，这些邪恶的跟中共勾兑的美国精英们，试图把美国社会变成一个中共国那样的社会。 美国人已经感觉到了各方邪恶势力想要摧毁他们的生活，所以现在他们不会再像以前那样把头埋在沙子里了。





