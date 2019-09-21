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What is CBD, or Cannabidiol? | Tiger Fitness
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6 views • September 21, 2019
Hemp Daily™ CBD is 20x more bioavailable than "regular" CBD, which is critical to maximizing its benefits. It's estimated that 95% of "regular" CBD extract isn't absorbed thus requiring doses upwards of 200mg.* Hemp Daily™ is fully water soluble which is crucial for efficiently transporting CBD into the bloodstream.
10mg Hemp Daily ≈ 200mg regular hemp extract
20mg Hemp Daily ≈ 400mg regular hemp extract
Hemp Daily™ helps turn on endocannabinoid receptors in the brain and immune system.
These receptors are key regulators of numerous mental and physical functions.
10mg Hemp Daily ≈ 200mg regular hemp extract
20mg Hemp Daily ≈ 400mg regular hemp extract
Hemp Daily™ helps turn on endocannabinoid receptors in the brain and immune system.
These receptors are key regulators of numerous mental and physical functions.
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