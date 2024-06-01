© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
FRIDAY JULY 17, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Links
LIVE LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=3744956295
EP 2024-6P PIZZA, TODDLERS & PEDOPHILES: What Does President Trump Know About Chrissy Tiegen?
In a series of tweets not long before midnight on Monday, President Donald Trump — sleepless and seemingly in a foul mood — targeted John Legend and Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, for what he said was a failure to give him enough credit for supporting criminal justice reform. Both Legend and Teigen responded to the attack with, basically, social media side-eye. EP 2024-6P PIZZA, TODDLERS & PEDOPHILES: What Does President Trump Know About Chrissy Tiegen? – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/798R30qZ6MD
GUEST: Chris Coltran is the author of three books. He lives outside of Atlanta, Georgia, married for 21 years with 2 kids. He is an entrepreneur who owns his own coaching and training company. And like many Americans when coronavirus hit the US, he did what everyone did, he and his family locked down and quarantined for 2 weeks like the experts suggested. Only instead of sitting there listening to the media and believing everything they said, he questioned the status quo. He researched and he started writing like it was a job. In 30 days, he finished his latest book, “F The New Normal – How the media infected the world with coronavirus.”
Facebook: @fthenewnormal
Twitter @chriscoltran
www.chriscoltran.com
www.f-Thenewnormal.com
GoFundme: www.gofundme.com/fthenewnormal
PLEASE SUPPORT US!! SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS & DONATE:
FREE COLLECTORS PATRIOT COINS! http://PetesPatriotCoins.com
NATIONAL CONCEALED CARRY http://concealwithpete.com
BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/
JOIN OUR BUYING GROUP & GET PRODUCTS AT COST! http://petelive.tv/costclub Save America - Buy American!
WHERE TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD https://petesantilli.mobi
🔵Support your health today with Collagen! Click Here! http://HealthWithPete.com
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔵Get Your FREE Gold & Silver Investment Guide:
http://marketing.orionmetalexchange.com/ira-investor-guide-incentive
See Our Reviews: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/finance/orion-metal-exchange.html
🚨BYPASS SILICON VALLEY CENSORSHIP! SIGNUP FOR FREE TEXT ALERTS: Text “NEWS” to 74121 or visit Petelive.tv/text 🚨
Get The Range Broadcasting APP https://rangebroadcasting.com/get-the-app/
Get The Spreely APP: http://spreely.app
Get The DLive APP: https://help.dlive.tv/hc/en-us/articles/360038925612-DLive-Mobile-Apps
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-781-3336
***NEW** LISTENER CALL-IN LINE: 513-970-9080
TOLL FREE: [US & CANADA]: (888) 985-614
The Pete Santilli Show - Live Show Zoom Line
To Join The Zoom Line:
http://petelive.tv/zoom
https://zoom.us/j/300662102
Meeting ID: 300 662 102
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU!
Paypal: http://paypal.me/petesantilli
Check/MoneyOrders Payable to:
Peter Santilli - P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230 ♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
📺 Tune In To Our Live Video Stream: http://petelive.tv
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-781-3336
🔵Show Headlines, Notes & Links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/
🔴Show archives exclusively on Brighteon: http://petelive.tv/archives
🔵Download Our Podcast Daily: http://petelive.tv/podcast
🔵News Headlines: https://e-miltia.com Email List: https://e-militia.com/join
CONTENT DISCLAIMER: The views & opinions expressed in this production or comments on this channel are those of the speakers, authors or producers and do not necessarily reflect or