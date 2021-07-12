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▶️ Finance: Do It Right The First Time | EP#456
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11 views • July 12, 2021
I see everyone running around making crazy bets on cryptocurrencies that rug pull and wallstreetbets on stocks like blockbuster and AMC. While you can possibly get rich chasing the hype, you most likely will not. Today let’s talk about why it’s important to do it right the first time when it comes to finance.
While I don’t believe my way is the only way, I do believe that it’s much safer and your results will much more realistically be aligned with your expectations, so you don’t take on too much risk or make emotional decisions.
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
01:30 The Crytpo Space Today
04:38 Gamblers Mindset
07:41 What I Do
11:47 The Safe Way
17:04 Outro
I’ve always said it’s interesting that those trying to make 1 million dollars in one year tend to end up with $0 while someone like myself who set out to make 1 million dollars in 10 years may do so in just two years. Having a realistic goal, a strategy, and staying consistent with it will go a long way.
Fast money comes with slow problems. Even if you make it, it’s unlikely statistically that you will be able to keep it. Let’s build good investing habits so that by the time we are wealthy, we can continue to build our wealth and stay disciplined.
What is the right way to invest? Do you agree or disagree with what I said? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Do-It-Right-The-First-Time:f
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. What you see, hear, or read is my personal opinion, and any statements made are based on my views and should not be misconstrued as fact. My crypto portfolio may or may not be simulated*
While I don’t believe my way is the only way, I do believe that it’s much safer and your results will much more realistically be aligned with your expectations, so you don’t take on too much risk or make emotional decisions.
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
01:30 The Crytpo Space Today
04:38 Gamblers Mindset
07:41 What I Do
11:47 The Safe Way
17:04 Outro
I’ve always said it’s interesting that those trying to make 1 million dollars in one year tend to end up with $0 while someone like myself who set out to make 1 million dollars in 10 years may do so in just two years. Having a realistic goal, a strategy, and staying consistent with it will go a long way.
Fast money comes with slow problems. Even if you make it, it’s unlikely statistically that you will be able to keep it. Let’s build good investing habits so that by the time we are wealthy, we can continue to build our wealth and stay disciplined.
What is the right way to invest? Do you agree or disagree with what I said? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Do-It-Right-The-First-Time:f
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. What you see, hear, or read is my personal opinion, and any statements made are based on my views and should not be misconstrued as fact. My crypto portfolio may or may not be simulated*
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