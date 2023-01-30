The Power of a Love letter from ChatGPT - Disruptive Technology!

The love letter drew her in and brought her to tears. GPT stands for generative pre-trained transformer. This "Active AI" chatbot is already transforming our culture. Consider what's already available to the public, and what isn't! It is reported that ChatGPT is going to be given access to the Internet. Consider what's available now and the pace of change driven by AI. How much longer can this possibly continue?





Resources referenced in this video:





"She dates millions, says she'll end humanity. AI robots, w Elon Musk, ChatGPT." - by Digital Engine

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpRM25pUD8w





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/LoveLetterChatGPT.mp4





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com