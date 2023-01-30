The Power of a Love letter from ChatGPT - Disruptive Technology!

The love letter drew her in and brought her to tears. GPT stands for generative pre-trained transformer. This "Active AI" chatbot is already transforming our culture. Consider what's already available to the public, and what isn't! It is reported that ChatGPT is going to be given access to the Internet. Consider what's available now and the pace of change driven by AI. How much longer can this possibly continue?
Resources referenced in this video:
"She dates millions, says she'll end humanity. AI robots, w Elon Musk, ChatGPT." - by Digital Engine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpRM25pUD8w
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/LoveLetterChatGPT.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.