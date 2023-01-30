Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Power of a Love letter from ChatGPT - Disruptive Technology!
46 views
channel image
The Open Scroll
Published Yesterday |

The love letter drew her in and brought her to tears. GPT stands for generative pre-trained transformer. This "Active AI" chatbot is already transforming our culture. Consider what's already available to the public, and what isn't! It is reported that ChatGPT is going to be given access to the Internet. Consider what's available now and the pace of change driven by AI. How much longer can this possibly continue?


Resources referenced in this video:


"She dates millions, says she'll end humanity. AI robots, w Elon Musk, ChatGPT." - by Digital Engine

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpRM25pUD8w


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/LoveLetterChatGPT.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

Keywords
ailove letterchatgpt

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket