The Sound Of Spring
Log Cabin Homestead
It's maple syrup time! We love the sound of sap dripping into whatever kind of container we use whether it's a bag or a bucket, it means spring is finally here and we can sit around the fire cooking it down. It takes approximately 40 gallons of sap to make 1 gallon of maple syrup.

homesteadingfarmwisconsinmaple syrupairbnbvrbofarm vacation

