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It looks like Bill Kill Gates did it again
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325 views • November 20, 2021
Slimy, scum bill Gates has his finger in every pie, if there is a heaven and hell, he will be sitting next to the devil.
As promised in the video here is the link to the article
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/19/digital-id.aspx?ui=2bd25b92b464fde152c872c5c2a899e37051caab8b8a0696aea3f645518de49e&;sd=20210804&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211119&mid=DM1046607&rid=1327065969
As promised in the video here is the link to the article
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/19/digital-id.aspx?ui=2bd25b92b464fde152c872c5c2a899e37051caab8b8a0696aea3f645518de49e&;sd=20210804&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211119&mid=DM1046607&rid=1327065969
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