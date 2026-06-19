Prophetic Word in Worship, 2026-06-19 Paint Your Prayers

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Prophetic word during worship.
If you only want to hear the word, skip about 18 minutes into the video
or alternatively read the transcript, which has additional info - link provided below.
or... enjoy everything, even not played and recorded perfectly on a mobile recorder "Zoom M4"
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-in-worship-2026-06-19-paint-your-prayers/
If you are looking for licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5 (mostly nature)