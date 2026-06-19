Prophetic Word in Worship, 2026-06-19 Paint Your Prayers

Prophetic word during worship.

If you only want to hear the word, skip about 18 minutes into the video

or alternatively read the transcript, which has additional info - link provided below.

or... enjoy everything, even not played and recorded perfectly on a mobile recorder "Zoom M4"









The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/word-in-worship-2026-06-19-paint-your-prayers/









If you are looking for licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5 (mostly nature)

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski