© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RON PAUL'S FAREWELL SPEECH TO THE U.S. HOUSE AND THE AMERICAN PEOPLE [2012-11-14] (VIDEO)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • December 10, 2020
On November 14, 2012, retiring REP. RON PAUL (R-Texas) gave his farewell speech to Congress.
In a public career that included three stints in Congress (1976-1977; 1979-1985; and 1997-2012) and a run for president as the Libertarian Candidate (1988), no living elected official has done more to advance the ideals of limited government and a libertarian approach to federal government.
His longshot bids for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008 and 2012 radically altered the national conversation on entitlements, fiscal and monetary policy, foreign policy, and crony capitalism, and his success with online fundraising and organization has set the example that others will be following for years to come. The groups he has created, including Young Americans for Liberty and Campaign for Liberty, will continue to grow in size and influence.
Paul used his final address in the House of Representatives to draw attention to growing violations of civil liberties, a chronic economic crisis brought on out-of-control government spending and debt, the ease with which the country goes to (undeclared) war, and the immoral willingness to use violence to achieve desired social ends.
As Paul's biographer, Reason staffer Brian Doherty, noted, RON PAUL is "a true American original. No politician talks like this, and I suspect it will be a long time before another does. Ideas like this will be much harder to find in the House of Representatives with Paul gone, and we will all be the poorer for it."
Go to http://reason.com/tags/ron-paul for Reason's coverage of the congressman known as "Doctor No" for his refusal to sanction legislation the he felt was not authorized by the U.S. Constitution. Ron Paul is also a Medical Doctor, as well as an author.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Ron Paul
http://www.ronpaullibertyreport.com/
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
In a public career that included three stints in Congress (1976-1977; 1979-1985; and 1997-2012) and a run for president as the Libertarian Candidate (1988), no living elected official has done more to advance the ideals of limited government and a libertarian approach to federal government.
His longshot bids for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008 and 2012 radically altered the national conversation on entitlements, fiscal and monetary policy, foreign policy, and crony capitalism, and his success with online fundraising and organization has set the example that others will be following for years to come. The groups he has created, including Young Americans for Liberty and Campaign for Liberty, will continue to grow in size and influence.
Paul used his final address in the House of Representatives to draw attention to growing violations of civil liberties, a chronic economic crisis brought on out-of-control government spending and debt, the ease with which the country goes to (undeclared) war, and the immoral willingness to use violence to achieve desired social ends.
As Paul's biographer, Reason staffer Brian Doherty, noted, RON PAUL is "a true American original. No politician talks like this, and I suspect it will be a long time before another does. Ideas like this will be much harder to find in the House of Representatives with Paul gone, and we will all be the poorer for it."
Go to http://reason.com/tags/ron-paul for Reason's coverage of the congressman known as "Doctor No" for his refusal to sanction legislation the he felt was not authorized by the U.S. Constitution. Ron Paul is also a Medical Doctor, as well as an author.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Ron Paul
http://www.ronpaullibertyreport.com/
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.