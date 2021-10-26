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La Palma Mega Tsunami silent video computer scenario! From 2012!
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2684 views • October 26, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zb4T8a1K5tw
This movie shows a physics-based computer simulation of a Mega Tsunami generated by a flank collapse of La Palma, Canary Islands. The movie focuses on the maximum expected runup of the waves on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean.
For more tsunami/natural hazard information visit http://es.ucsc.edu/~ward.
This movie shows a physics-based computer simulation of a Mega Tsunami generated by a flank collapse of La Palma, Canary Islands. The movie focuses on the maximum expected runup of the waves on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean.
For more tsunami/natural hazard information visit http://es.ucsc.edu/~ward.
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