Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for September 25, 2023

Quo Vadis

Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart,

I come to you to give you My love, to those who wish to receive it.

As the Mother of Humanity, I alert you to the fulfillment of the Revelations that My Divine Son has revealed to you and those that this Mother has revealed to you, as well as the revelations of My Beloved Saint Michael the Archangel.

I WANT ALL MY CHILDREN TO "BE SAVED AND COME TO THE KNOWLEDGE OF THE TRUTH."

Humanity has entered spiritual confusion, because they move from one place to another seeking to know more and more about what the Father's House reveals to them.

They search so much, that they end up not knowing anything!

It is the twilight of souls who think they know everything and know nothing; they will be the ones who will suffer the most when they feel abandoned, even if I have not abandoned them.

CHILDREN OF MY HEART, THESE ARE THE LAST TIMES, NOT THE END OF THE WORLD; and although events are missing, the events are developing slowly, one and the other, until the time comes when they will happen one after another and this will be the great chaos of humanity...

AH... LITTLE CHILDREN, THERE IS A LACK OF FAITH IN YOU, THERE IS A LACK OF FAITH!

THEY ARE APPROACHING MOMENTS WHEN YOU WILL SEE A SIGNAL IN THE SKY, IT IS NOT THE ONE BEFORE THE "GREAT WARNING" BUT A STRONG EVENT ON EARTH.

An event will occur that will leave human creatures in amazement.

A religious leader will die from unjust hands, unleashing global astonishment.

Dear children, as a Mother I have My Heart bleeding for the offenses of this generation towards My Divine Son and for those who will come out soon.

I grieve for so much contempt for the gift of life.

I INTERCEDE FOR EACH ONE OF YOU; AT ALL TIMES I INTERCEDE WITH MY DIVINE SON BECAUSE YOU ARE ALL MY CHILDREN.

Pray My children, pray for Austria, it will suffer for nature, especially for the water.

Pray children, pray for Turkey little children, pray promptly.

Pray children, pray for Guatemala, its soil shudders and activates its volcanoes.

Pray children, Mexico is in danger, its soil shakes; Puebla suffers.

Pray children, pray for Costa Rica, it's shaking.

Pray children, pray for Argentina, chaos is coming.

Children of My Immaculate Heart, worship My Divine Son present in the Blessed Sacrament of the Altar.

Pray the Holy Rosary, intercede for your brothers.

The planned famine is one of the scourges of this generation and one of the strongest for My children.

There will be millions who will suffer this evil and will be defeated, if they do not heed my call to prepare the "bleed grapes" and that they serve them as food.

CHILDREN, SHARE THE BLESSED GRAPES WITH THOSE who DO NOT HAVE THE MEANS TO ACQUIRE THEM.

Share this blessing with several brothers, so you will be multiplied; but do it now!, before hunger and prices increase.

In countries where it is not easy to acquire grapes, they can access another fruit of similar consistency to this and use the same preparation of the grapes.

FAITH IS ESSENTIAL IN EVERYTHING AND MORE IN THE USE OF THE MEDICINES THAT HEAVEN HAS RECOMMENDED TO THEM;

AND IN THE PREPARATION OF THE BLESSED GRAPES.

Increase faith by staying closer to My Divine Son; keep him in mind every moment and deposit in Him the works of each day and continuous acts, so that the constant dialogue with My Divine Son, leads you to be His and not of the mundane.

Children, sins have crossed the limits...

Shame has been far from my children...

Envy swarms everywhere causing evil...

My children need to love as My Son loves them; they need to be creatures of good and spread the good seed so that they bear good fruit.

Children, I look again at how in the different continents some peoples burn from fire, and the smoke spreads to other peoples leading to the impression that the fire has spread more than it really is.

Little by little everything returns to apparent normality and My children leave their homes, where they have had to stay, perceiving when leaving, that the air brings with it something that is not natural; and the disease falls prey to my children for a few days.

Although the commotion is experienced everywhere, My Son sends new winds, clean, with greater force, so that what you have done moves away and you breathe freely.

MY CHILDREN, PREPARE YOURSELF SPIRITUALLY! I WILL NOT GET TIRED OF CALLING YOU TO SPIRITUAL CONVERSION.

I love you children.

I bless you.

I protect them.

Mother, Mary.

