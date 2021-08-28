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anti vaxxer mockers, dying by the numbers from the Covid19Vaccine and mostly from the Pfizer mRNA
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204 views • August 28, 2021
Ronald Babb: 57-year-old Syracuse man mocks “anti-vaxxers,” dead seven days after Johnson & Johnson shot
Official blog of COVID Legal USA. Vaccines are the leading cause of coincidences. Stay Vigilant.
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/05/09/ronald-babb-57-year-old-syracuse-man-mocks-anti-vaxxers-dead-seven-days-after-johnson-johnson-shot/
UNBELIEVABLE" WHY YOU'LL NEVER SEE THIS ON THE MAINSTREAM NEWS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jUn06Yn5ACLb/
Official blog of COVID Legal USA. Vaccines are the leading cause of coincidences. Stay Vigilant.
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/05/09/ronald-babb-57-year-old-syracuse-man-mocks-anti-vaxxers-dead-seven-days-after-johnson-johnson-shot/
UNBELIEVABLE" WHY YOU'LL NEVER SEE THIS ON THE MAINSTREAM NEWS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jUn06Yn5ACLb/
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