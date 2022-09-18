Immigration, Indoctrination, Inflation and Total Systemic Collapse to Begin on September 24th?

It’s 2030. You call me for a ride to go see the ghost mansions of Martha’s Vineyard. I pick you up in my illegal gas-powered car and we make a bonfire on the beach with WEF-prescribed books on understanding inflation. Then we have a good laugh about how our social credit scores can’t possibly get any lower.
*NEW* TCV Summit: Hardware Basics Edition | https://tcvsummit.com/ Buy early for a discount!
Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/
FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)
2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/
***** Follow us on these platforms *****
Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv
LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
***** Connect with us on social media *****
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos
***** Sources for this video *****
Intro Video: The Martha’s Vineyard Invasion Song by Chad Prather:
https://twitter.com/WatchChad/status/1570888430112116738
Migrants Get off bus in front of Kamala’s House:
https://twitter.com/RealMacReport/status/1570370810849775619?s=20&t=NsADpz-N1J-1vgQlPctHNQ
Lunch on the Vineyard:
https://twitter.com/Grand_handsomer/status/1570454453769367556
VIDEO Charlie’s in fucking charge now: https://twitter.com/TFMetals/status/1570498787076100098
German politician says on Sept 24 is going to be a major event that everyone on Earth will remember... that is Saturday. Monday is the 26th and end of Shemitah year and that is when markets would open, if they can https://stateofthenation.co/?p=133328
America’s First Electric Fire Truck Now Operational In Hollywood - it has a diesel engine acting as a generator to help charge the 132-kwh battery pack: https://www.motorauthority.com/news/1135900_lafd-electric-fire-engine-delivered
CDC Warns Rare Condition In Kids Could Be On The Rise This Fall: https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/wellness/story/cdc-warns-rare-condition-kids-rise-fall-89774945?cid=social_twitter_abcn
Health Canada approves Pfizer's experimental COVID vaccine for six-month-old babies - LifeSite: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/health-canada-approves-pfizers-experimental-covid-vaccine-for-six-month-old-babies/
#vatican
#shemitah
#cryptocurrency
#economics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.