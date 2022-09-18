BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Immigration, Indoctrination, Inflation and Total Systemic Collapse to Begin on September 24th?
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
915 followers
Follow
12
Share
Report
2204 views • September 18, 2022

It’s 2030. You call me for a ride to go see the ghost mansions of Martha’s Vineyard.  I pick you up in my illegal gas-powered car and we make a bonfire on the beach with WEF-prescribed books on understanding inflation. Then we have a good laugh about how our social credit scores can’t possibly get any lower. 


*NEW* TCV Summit: Hardware Basics Edition | https://tcvsummit.com/ Buy early for a discount!

Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/
FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV |  https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/


***** Follow us on these platforms *****


Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry 

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute 

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news 

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon 

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble 


***** Connect with us on social media *****


The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos


***** Sources for this video *****


Intro Video: The Martha’s Vineyard Invasion Song by Chad Prather:

https://twitter.com/WatchChad/status/1570888430112116738


Migrants Get off bus in front of Kamala’s House:

https://twitter.com/RealMacReport/status/1570370810849775619?s=20&t=NsADpz-N1J-1vgQlPctHNQ 


Lunch on the Vineyard:

https://twitter.com/Grand_handsomer/status/1570454453769367556 


VIDEO Charlie’s in fucking charge now: https://twitter.com/TFMetals/status/1570498787076100098


German politician says on Sept 24 is going to be a major event that everyone on Earth will remember... that is Saturday.  Monday is the 26th and end of Shemitah year and that is when markets would open, if they can https://stateofthenation.co/?p=133328


America’s First Electric Fire Truck Now Operational In Hollywood - it has a diesel engine acting as a generator to help charge the 132-kwh battery pack: https://www.motorauthority.com/news/1135900_lafd-electric-fire-engine-delivered


CDC Warns Rare Condition In Kids Could Be On The Rise This Fall: https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/wellness/story/cdc-warns-rare-condition-kids-rise-fall-89774945?cid=social_twitter_abcn


Health Canada approves Pfizer's experimental COVID vaccine for six-month-old babies - LifeSite: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/health-canada-approves-pfizers-experimental-covid-vaccine-for-six-month-old-babies/


#vatican


#shemitah


#cryptocurrency


#economics


Keywords
vaticaneconomicsshemitah
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Netherlands Moves Gold From U.S. and Canada to London, Citing Geopolitical Unrest

Netherlands Moves Gold From U.S. and Canada to London, Citing Geopolitical Unrest

Garrison Vance
European Gas Prices Rise to Highest Since 2023 as U.S. Intensifies Strikes on Iran

European Gas Prices Rise to Highest Since 2023 as U.S. Intensifies Strikes on Iran

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Calls for Strait of Hormuz to Be Renamed &#8220;Trump Strait&#8221;

Trump Calls for Strait of Hormuz to Be Renamed “Trump Strait”

Garrison Vance
Trump Family&#8217;s Crypto Bank Gains OCC Approval with Sheikh al Nahyan as Largest Shareholder

Trump Family’s Crypto Bank Gains OCC Approval with Sheikh al Nahyan as Largest Shareholder

Sterling Ashworth
Coinbase Launches Regulated Crypto Derivatives with 10 Times Leverage in Canada

Coinbase Launches Regulated Crypto Derivatives with 10 Times Leverage in Canada

Sterling Ashworth
Persistent Financial Hardship Linked to Faster Cognitive Decline, Study Finds

Persistent Financial Hardship Linked to Faster Cognitive Decline, Study Finds

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy