Immigration, Indoctrination, Inflation and Total Systemic Collapse to Begin on September 24th?
The Dollar Vigilante
Published 2 months ago |

It’s 2030. You call me for a ride to go see the ghost mansions of Martha’s Vineyard.  I pick you up in my illegal gas-powered car and we make a bonfire on the beach with WEF-prescribed books on understanding inflation. Then we have a good laugh about how our social credit scores can’t possibly get any lower. 


***** Sources for this video *****


Intro Video: The Martha’s Vineyard Invasion Song by Chad Prather:

https://twitter.com/WatchChad/status/1570888430112116738


Migrants Get off bus in front of Kamala’s House:

https://twitter.com/RealMacReport/status/1570370810849775619?s=20&t=NsADpz-N1J-1vgQlPctHNQ 


Lunch on the Vineyard:

https://twitter.com/Grand_handsomer/status/1570454453769367556 


VIDEO Charlie’s in fucking charge now: https://twitter.com/TFMetals/status/1570498787076100098


German politician says on Sept 24 is going to be a major event that everyone on Earth will remember... that is Saturday.  Monday is the 26th and end of Shemitah year and that is when markets would open, if they can https://stateofthenation.co/?p=133328


America’s First Electric Fire Truck Now Operational In Hollywood - it has a diesel engine acting as a generator to help charge the 132-kwh battery pack: https://www.motorauthority.com/news/1135900_lafd-electric-fire-engine-delivered


CDC Warns Rare Condition In Kids Could Be On The Rise This Fall: https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/wellness/story/cdc-warns-rare-condition-kids-rise-fall-89774945?cid=social_twitter_abcn


Health Canada approves Pfizer's experimental COVID vaccine for six-month-old babies - LifeSite: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/health-canada-approves-pfizers-experimental-covid-vaccine-for-six-month-old-babies/


