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Deception in the End Times Part 3: The History of the New Testament
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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If someone handed you real and fake money, could you spot the counterfeit? Maybe you can't but bank employees need to know the difference. Now, in order to know the truth, you must be able to identify the deception, and it is the same with Christianity when compared to all other religions.

If you believe that Jesus is the Son of God, you must have faith that the disciples wrote down a true account in the New Testament. The Bible describes Him as God, the Creator, and the Messiah who came to earth in the form of a man to be the payment for sin. The New Testament is filled with His stories and teachings showing us how to be saved and walk in righteousness.

The New Testament was written in Greek, but can you trust the men who translated the Bible into the English language? This is where faith in God and the working of the Holy Spirit comes into play. Without some sort of divine revelation, you must accept the New Testament by faith or it will have no meaning for you.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1404.pdf

RLJ-1404 -- AUGUST 11, 2013

Deception in the End Times

Part 3: The History of the New Testament

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