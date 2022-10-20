Who Is The Rider On White Horse? Who are the 144 000? In Episode 29 we discuss questions such as: the identity of the rider on the white horse from Revelation; why is Sabbath from sunset to sunset and not sunrise to sunrise; how will a universal Sunday Law death decree work over different timelines; what is the difference between 7th day Adventist and 7day Baptist; when is it science and when is it playing God; who are the 144 000; What is the biblical view on security and defending yourself or your loved ones; and more.

