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Who Is The Rider On White Horse? Who are the 144 000? In Episode 29 we discuss questions such as: the identity of the rider on the white horse from Revelation; why is Sabbath from sunset to sunset and not sunrise to sunrise; how will a universal Sunday Law death decree work over different timelines; what is the difference between 7th day Adventist and 7day Baptist; when is it science and when is it playing God; who are the 144 000; What is the biblical view on security and defending yourself or your loved ones;
and more.