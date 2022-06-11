Dr. Tau Braun on the Psychology of Mass Shooters and Protecting our Children

The last few months have been filled with news about mass shootings and the need for gun control in America. Dr. Tau Braun joins us today to discuss the current "epidemic" of mass shootings and how we can actually protect our children.

Find Dr. Tau Braun at

DrTauBraun.com

and check out

BioChemScience.com for great products to protect you and your family from COVID.





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