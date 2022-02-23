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France Deactivated 4+ Million People’s Vaccine Passports For Not Getting a Booster in Time
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71 views • February 23, 2022
France Deactivates 4 Million Vaccine Passports, Forcing Double-Jabbed Citizens to Decide Between Taking the Booster or Being Shunned From Society

This past week, the French Government began deactivating the vaccine passports of nearly four million double-vaxxed citizens because they still have not taken the booster, according to France News 24. Individuals who have had their passes taken away will effectively be relegated to unvaxxed status and no longer be able to engage in most aspects of society.

Although some are willing to take the booster, most were caught completely off guard when they checked their app and found their privileges had been revoked.

France has repeatedly changed the time allowed to receive a booster since the third jab was announced. At first, people had 6 months to take the extra shot, then it dropped to just 3 months, then 7. Currently, the booster must be taken in 4 months for the vax pass to remain active.

The changes to the requirements surely played a part in the massive number of people who missed the booster deadline, but there is a growing group of people who are simply unwilling to take more doses of the vaccine.

One woman, who was interviewed by France 24, explained that she was shocked to find her status had been revoked, but said that she would not be taking another jab, calling it “one too many.”

“I don’t have the right to do anything anymore, so I’m not even trying,” the woman explained.
On the flip side, some people couldn’t take the thought of losing their privileges. One woman was so stunned to find out her pass had been revoked that she immediately went to take the booster, which is exactly what the French Government hoped would happen when they canceled the passports. In an interview with France24, the 18-year-old college student explained that she “thought she had more time” and had been “putting off” getting the booster, but the cancelation of her pass prompted her to finally comply.

Coercion is a powerful tool.
Keywords
vaccinespandemicfrancemandatescorona viruscovidplandemicboostervax passport
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