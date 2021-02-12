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"YOU KNEW I WAS A SNAKE"
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255 views • February 12, 2021
What would you call someone, who by his own words, wants to depopulate/kill up to 75% of humanity and then creates a vaccine for all mankind? (could all 3 be the answer?)
a. A mass murder?
b. A satanist?
c. Bill Gates?
Your life depends on your research. WILLFUL IGNORANCE is not a survival tool.
LIVE LINKS TO DOWNLOAD WHAT THE MSM IS NOT TELLING YOU:
http://www.mediafire.com/file/cx16jyodp4jzkg5/COVID__AND_VACCINE_LINKS_WHAT_MSM_WON.docx/file
a. A mass murder?
b. A satanist?
c. Bill Gates?
Your life depends on your research. WILLFUL IGNORANCE is not a survival tool.
LIVE LINKS TO DOWNLOAD WHAT THE MSM IS NOT TELLING YOU:
http://www.mediafire.com/file/cx16jyodp4jzkg5/COVID__AND_VACCINE_LINKS_WHAT_MSM_WON.docx/file
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