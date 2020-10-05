Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR Test, It Doesn't Tell You Are Sick!

Start at 48:37.Corporate Greed And Aids Santa Monica 12 July 1997 with Nobel Prize recipient Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR Test, plus Sean Current, Paul Philpott, & Christine Maggiore.If someone tests positive, this does not mean that that person is actually clinically infected, is ill or is going to become ill. Koch’s postulate was not fulfilled (“The pure agent found in a patient with complaints can provoke the same complaints in a healthy person”)...."the PCR test is a process that it's used to make a lot of something out of something, it DOESN'T tell you that you are sick, it doesn't tell you that the thing you've ended up with it really was gonna hurt you"...Original video:Corporate Greed & AIDS Part 1Corporate Greed & AIDS Part 2Mullis also addresses, by implication, another question about the incidence of ‘cases’. If you test positive – and Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration has admitted that they do not know if this means you are infected or not – are you actually sick? In the past that is what the word ‘cases’ has meant: someone unwell from a disease. Mullis’ position is clear [emphasis added – timecode 51:49]:Mullis’ comments are unsurprising for anyone who has been paying attention to the behaviour of the authorities during the COVID-19 catastrophe. The technology relies on amplifying results many times over. If they are amplified less than about 35 times, no-one will test positive. If they are amplified 60 times, everyone will test positive. The flawed thinking is obvious enough.Why is there is such a concerted effort to quell anyone exposing problems with the use of the technology? There is no doubt that these attacks are designed to deceive (including predictable use of that shoddy ad hominem phrase ‘conspiracy theory’, a rhetorical trick to insult people rather than address their arguments).