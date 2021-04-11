Whats Really in YOUR Mask!! + Fauci's Flip Flop about Mask!

In todays video I talk about some of the things that have been on my mind about the Mask and the controversy that comes with them, all the way from occult rituals, Nanobot worms in Masks, to literally taring relationships apart. This video really hits home for me i have had personally had a lot of problems with Mask and I just could NEVER wear them it felt wrong in my heart.

Hope you find this Educational and Uplifting about what you believe in!!

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********Stick to YOUR Guns and STAY American with Power Patriot!********



0:00 Greetings

1:02 worms in your Mask

3:47 Nanobots stick to your guns

6:30 The Occult

7:20 Bad romance normalizing Masks

9:30 Fauci's Mask Flip Flop

11:00 Mask do NOT protect against Covid-19

14:00 Covid-19 is Tearing Familys apart

18:30 Thoughts on Pastors and Mask

20:10 Colossians 1:17 Bible scripture & laminin protein

20:50 More on laminin protein

27:20 Encouraging you about sticking to you Guns and Be YOU!!