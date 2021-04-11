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Whats Really in YOUR Mask!! + Fauci's Flip Flop about Mask!
Power Patriot
Power Patriot
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124 views • April 11, 2021
In todays video I talk about some of the things that have been on my mind about the Mask and the controversy that comes with them, all the way from occult rituals, Nanobot worms in Masks, to literally taring relationships apart. This video really hits home for me i have had personally had a lot of problems with Mask and I just could NEVER wear them it felt wrong in my heart.
Hope you find this Educational and Uplifting about what you believe in!!
Like this video and Subscribe to the Channel there is much more to come, your support means more than you'll ever know THANK YOU!!!

********Stick to YOUR Guns and STAY American with Power Patriot!********

0:00 Greetings
1:02 worms in your Mask
3:47 Nanobots stick to your guns
6:30 The Occult
7:20 Bad romance normalizing Masks
9:30 Fauci's Mask Flip Flop
11:00 Mask do NOT protect against Covid-19
14:00 Covid-19 is Tearing Familys apart
18:30 Thoughts on Pastors and Mask
20:10 Colossians 1:17 Bible scripture & laminin protein
20:50 More on laminin protein
27:20 Encouraging you about sticking to you Guns and Be YOU!!
Keywords
politicsmaskriotrevolutioninsurrectiongovernmentwhoauthoritiesrevoltamericanseditionregimerebelliondemocracyrepublicfaucigovernanceadministrationgoverningcovid-19political sciencepolitical relationpolitical sympathies
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy