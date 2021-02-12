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CDC: Wear Pantyhose As Face Mask
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46 views • February 12, 2021
By JOHN FUND | February 11, 2021 11:13 AM
EXCERPT:
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has finally recognized that the masks they’ve had everyone wearing for the better part of a year are largely ineffective because aerosols easily go around the top and sides."
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/cdc-recommends-putting-hosiery-over-your-face-along-with-a-mask/
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EXCERPT:
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has finally recognized that the masks they’ve had everyone wearing for the better part of a year are largely ineffective because aerosols easily go around the top and sides."
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/cdc-recommends-putting-hosiery-over-your-face-along-with-a-mask/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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