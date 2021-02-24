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Exposing The Plot To Sow More Discord In The US Via Communism's Favorite Tactic
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50 views • February 24, 2021
Racism, it's an evolutionary view of man that brings about such claims that exalt one skin color above another. Yet, setting the mindsets of people against what God has said about the human race, made in His image, is now taking hold in US education. Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode to explain what government tyrants are planning now that must be stopped.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/exposing-the-plot-to-sow-more-discord-in-the-us-via-communisms-favorite-tactic/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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