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WtF's Evening Report 07-17-2021 Is France Waking Up? Will July 19th Be Extended?
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80 views • July 18, 2021
France seems to have has quite enough of the scamdemic and subsequent tyranny. Sajid Javid has now tested positive for the scam virus. Will Boris extend the July 19th date again? Is all that is happening exactly what they want? Let's dig in and see.
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Article Links:
https://odysee.com/@gangstalking-australia:8/France-Protests-Mandatory-Jabs-and-Covid-Passes-Tear-Gas-Clashes-With-Police-and-Burning-Vehicles:0?r=DmPayuz2ujkEkBThk3oy2qHxggnyaK8f
https://odysee.com/@OzFlor:7/DK:c
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/coronavirus/boris-johnson-could-be-hit-by-e2-80-98pingdemic-e2-80-99-as-sajid-javid-tests-positive-for-covid/ar-AAMghgQ
https://fee.org/articles/even-the-new-york-times-just-admitted-the-cdc-may-be-broken-beyond-repair/
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https://cdnimpuls.com/tiranapost.al/media3/-640-0-60f31f5787619.png
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://odysee.com/@gangstalking-australia:8/France-Protests-Mandatory-Jabs-and-Covid-Passes-Tear-Gas-Clashes-With-Police-and-Burning-Vehicles:0?r=DmPayuz2ujkEkBThk3oy2qHxggnyaK8f
https://odysee.com/@OzFlor:7/DK:c
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/coronavirus/boris-johnson-could-be-hit-by-e2-80-98pingdemic-e2-80-99-as-sajid-javid-tests-positive-for-covid/ar-AAMghgQ
https://fee.org/articles/even-the-new-york-times-just-admitted-the-cdc-may-be-broken-beyond-repair/
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https://cdnimpuls.com/tiranapost.al/media3/-640-0-60f31f5787619.png
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