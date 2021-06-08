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Milo’s Secret Shame
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54 views • June 08, 2021
Today on TruNews, guest hosts Milo Yiannopoulos and Lauren Witzke continue to challenge the Demonic Left’s #Pride programming. Milo expresses his regret at the fruit of his previous conservative labors, with Lady Maga as an example. Rick Wiles has a response to the attack by Jimmy Kimmel on the TRUNEWS ministry.
Matt Skow shares his emotional experience of participating in the reunion of the USS Liberty veterans, as members of the TRUNEWS team are honored as fellow shipmates of the historic vessel.
Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/08/21.
Matt Skow shares his emotional experience of participating in the reunion of the USS Liberty veterans, as members of the TRUNEWS team are honored as fellow shipmates of the historic vessel.
Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/08/21.
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