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Wil: Ready for the Endemic? Pfizer Execs Caught Saying 'This Will Never End' [18.09.2021]
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151 views • September 20, 2021
It's All About Profit
If you think this Plandemic thing is over, you've got a shock coming.
PFIZER executives were caught discussing how the Pandemic was never going to end and that what's called an endemic was being brought into the picture.
An Endemic is kinda like a Pandemic with the only difference being .... it ain't never going to end cause it's FOREVER.
They were heard saying there's a boat load of money to be made here.
As i told you all before ..... it's all for PROFIT and people's lives just don't matter to these lying Scumbag Psychopaths.
wilparanormal
Published September 18, 2021
2,058 Views
https://rumble.com/user/wilparanormal
https://rumble.com/vmo6sn-get-ready-for-the-endemic-pfizer-execs-caught-saying-this-will-never-end.-i.html
If you think this Plandemic thing is over, you've got a shock coming.
PFIZER executives were caught discussing how the Pandemic was never going to end and that what's called an endemic was being brought into the picture.
An Endemic is kinda like a Pandemic with the only difference being .... it ain't never going to end cause it's FOREVER.
They were heard saying there's a boat load of money to be made here.
As i told you all before ..... it's all for PROFIT and people's lives just don't matter to these lying Scumbag Psychopaths.
wilparanormal
Published September 18, 2021
2,058 Views
https://rumble.com/user/wilparanormal
https://rumble.com/vmo6sn-get-ready-for-the-endemic-pfizer-execs-caught-saying-this-will-never-end.-i.html
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