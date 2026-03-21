Iran's 66th Wave OBLITERATES 5 Countries at Once - 21 Days of Khorramshahr Hell

Mar 21, 2026

On March 20th, 2026, Iran launched its 66th coordinated strike wave in just 21 days, simultaneously targeting Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and five US military bases across Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE using Qadr, Khorramshahr, and Kheibar Shekan ballistic missiles. This unprecedented multi-nation bombardment exposed a critical vulnerability: while Iran produces 100 missiles per month, the US manufactures only 6-7 interceptors, creating an unsustainable defense cost ratio of $3-6 million per intercept versus $200k-800k per Iranian missile. Gulf monarchies are now facing an existential choice between maintaining American alliances or protecting their oil infrastructure from systematic Iranian targeting. With oil surging past $120 per barrel, interceptor stockpiles depleting, and no defined exit strategy from either side, this conflict has evolved from a regional war into a global economic crisis with no visible endpoint. Disclaimer: The information presented on this channel is intended for educational and informational purposes only. Content is based on publicly available reports, media coverage, and open-source analysis. This channel does not promote violence, conflict, or political agendas, and it is not affiliated with any military or government institution.