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IS COVID MUTATING?
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, many worry that hospitals will be overrun with patients. However, new data suggests that COVID mortality has dropped over 90%, leaving scientists to wonder if the virus has mutated into a less virulent strain.
#CovidMutating #TheGreatPanicdemic