NATO warns businesses to prepare for 'wartime scenario'

Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of NATO’s Military Committee, urged businesses to restructure production and supply chains, citing alleged threats from Russia and China.

❗️NATO countries are considering the possibility of carrying out preventive strikes against Russia in the event of an armed conflict, said Admiral Rob Bauer, head of the bloc's Military Committee.

During a conference in Brussels, Bauer stressed the need to replenish operational stockpiles of weapons and increase investment in air defense systems and high-precision strikes.

"We have changed our attitude to the concept of a defense alliance. It is much more reasonable not to wait for an attack, but to carry out the first strike on launchers in Russia," he said.

Earlier, he said that the North Atlantic Alliance is ready for a possible conflict with Russia.

Maria Z's comment about Bauer - ❗️Zakharova commented to RIA Novosti on the words of the head of the NATO military committee Bauer about the alliance's high-precision strikes on Russia:

Apparently, the NATO bosses did not read Russia's updated nuclear strike doctrine.

❗️German authorities are developing a plan that will expand the area of bomb shelters for civilians by converting public buildings and private buildings.

This was reported by the Bild newspaper, citing sources.

This means that the German authorities are well aware that they are once again leading the Germans to war with Russia. Short memory

❗️US Officials Discussed Giving Nuclear Weapons To Ukraine - Zerohedge

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-officials-discussed-giving-nuclear-weapons-ukraine

❗️Cyprus is planning to join NATO, writes the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

The rapprochement plan was discussed at a meeting between the state's president, Nikos Christodoulides, and Joe Biden on October 30, the article says.

Cyprus was a founding member of the Non-Aligned Movement but left in 2004 after joining the EU.