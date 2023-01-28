🎯Border Operations - What is happening and how you can get involved.
🎯 Blessing Requests - Urgent requests for current Missionary work with children at a Sanctuary location.
🎯 Media Manipulation - How Americans remain confined to Bread and Circuses, and how you and your family should be prepared for the consequences.
https://t.me/borderwarsaz
#BORDERWARSAZ
Help Keep Me Online http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q
https://venmo.com/u/beautifulhorizons2
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.