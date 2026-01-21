This isn't Asking Permission. It's Physical Removal.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1768 Boston. British agents board John Hancock's ship. No warrant. No authorization. What happens next isn't a petition or a court filing. It's what the founders showed a free people must do when government oversteps - a timeless blueprint of how to be free, whether the government likes it, or not.
Path to Liberty: January 21, 2026