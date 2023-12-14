US House of Representatives vote to pursue impeachment for President Joe Biden

The United States’ House of Representatives has voted to pursue impeachment for President Joe Biden. Sky News host Caleb Bond says Republicans are investigating Mr Biden over connections with his son Hunter and his “dodgy business dealings”. “The House has voted today to pursue impeachment of the President Joe Biden,” Mr Bond said. “The Republicans are obviously investigating him for connections with his son Hunter. “Whether or not his father might have been involved and benefited from all of this … Hunter comes out today and says there is no evidence whatsoever, why bother?”

