Siege of Lyman - Chronicle of Battles, September 29-30, 2022 - map, music, text.

Siege of Lyman

Chronicle of Battles, September 29-30, 2022

AFU continue to encircle Lyman developing an offensive deep into the territory controlled by Russia.

🔻Ukrainian formations are advancing on Lyman from three directions – north, west and south. The capture of Lyman will make it possible to open the way for a further offensive on Kreminna and Rubizhne deep into the territories of Luhansk Region.

▪️On September 29, AFU managed to close the operational encirclement. While the assault on Drobysheve, Lyman and Yampil' continues from the south and west, Russian Armed Forces’ defensive lines were pushed through from the north.

▪️Kolodyazi and Zelena Dolyna were taken, and the Svatove — Makiivka — Terny — Lyman road was cut off. Fighting took place on the northern outskirts of Zarichne, 3 km north of the only route linking Lyman with Luhansk Region.

▪️By the end of September 29, Stavky fell, but AFU failed to advance further from the north. By now the communication with Tors'ke is cut off by enemy’s artillery and mortar fire.

▪️Russian Armed Forces continue to fire on approaching enemy units. The first reserves are redeployed near Tors'ke. The 503rd Regiment with the servicemen mobilized on September 29 marched into battle trying to stretch the encirclement.

▪️On the night of September 29-30, Russian troops had to withdraw from Yampil’, and the defensive lines at Drobysheve were also broken through. The Lyman defensive line had narrowed to the administrative borders of the city.

🔻 If emergency measures are not taken to unblock Lyman and deploy a substantial part of the reserves as soon as possible, the town with its defenders will fall, and nothing will stop Ukrainian formations from developing an offensive deep into Russian territory.

-----

