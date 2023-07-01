https://gettr.com/post/p2knl4y9df2
WHISTLEBLOWERS 6.24.23: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy EP2
纳吉布在他简短的演讲中，拼凑虚假叙述，强调可能由飞机上的某人故意操作，来转移视线！
Najib pieced together a false narrative, emphasizing that someone on the plane may have deliberately operated it to divert attention!
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #LFATV
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@s7gril @mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.