WHISTLEBLOWERS 6.24.23: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy EP2
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday

https://gettr.com/post/p2knl4y9df2

纳吉布在他简短的演讲中，拼凑虚假叙述，强调可能由飞机上的某人故意操作，来转移视线！

Najib pieced together a false narrative, emphasizing that someone on the plane may have deliberately operated it to divert attention!

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #LFATV

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@s7gril @mosenglish @moschinese


