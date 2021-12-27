© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Graphene ? FRANCE food supplement against bloating new experiment to see particles attracted by a strong magnet (12-27-2021) Les grains métalliques sont visibles sur la feuille de papier avec l’aimant
Follow
0
Share
Report
1012 views • December 27, 2021
I was suggested to use a sheet of paper and a strong magnet. We can clearly see the metal grains moving by the magnetic field of the magnet.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.