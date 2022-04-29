HUGE Rise In Babies In The NICU! Labor Nurse Bows The Whistle On Shots Fired With DeAnna Lorraine

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DeAnna also dives into a rabbit hole no one is covering - too many healthy women are having their labor induced for no good reason, and there's been an alarming rise in C-sections and birth complications, even Autism, because of it. Is this another arm of the greater population control agenda? DeAnna deep dives into some stunning evidence and what the elites are up to.
Mirrored - Stew Peters Network