BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Emergency Food Storage Buckets | Mylar Bags & Gamma Seals
The Urban Prepper
The Urban Prepper
209 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
137 views • November 28, 2020
5-Gallon Buckets: https://amzn.to/2VbXPwv
Bag Sealer: https://amzn.to/2JgPeGl
Mylar Bags (5-Gallon): https://amzn.to/3fK6Xli
Mylar Bags (1-Gallon): https://amzn.to/33pxjnz
Oxygen Absorbers: https://amzn.to/36g88pk
Gamma Seal Lids: https://amzn.to/2VaebFK

TUP NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP! https://bit.ly/2K4Aebz

SUPPORT THE URBAN PREPPER:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theurbanprepper
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-urban-prepper

SOCIAL MEDIA SITES:
Discord Server: https://discord.gg/E37R8CyA2y
Amazon Video: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RB9HM7H
Facebook (Like): http://fb.com/GotPreps
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GotPreps
Instagram: http://instagr.am/TheUrbanPrepper

WATCH MORE URBAN PREPPER:
Product Reviews: https://goo.gl/1A242o
Popular Videos: https://goo.gl/CdCsbL
Preparation Videos: https://goo.gl/HFaCkE
Altoids Kits: https://goo.gl/rQKRfv
Bug Out Bag Videos: https://goo.gl/wXASY9
EDC Videos: https://goo.gl/8Jqekb

NOTE: Most of the hyperlinks to products included on my channel are affiliate links, which means that I make a small percentage of the sales if you purchase an item after clicking one of the links from my channel. This comes at no cost to you. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. All of the money that I get goes towards funding my channel's costs, such as production equipment, new gear to test, and bourbon. I also allocate a percentage that goes directly into my children's college 529 savings plans. Thank you for supporting my channel!

#foodstorage #mylarbags #pantrypreps
Keywords
foodemergencypantry
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

Willow Tohi
Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Edison Reed
AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

Edison Reed
Lemongrass: A fragrant grass valued for its culinary uses and health benefits

Lemongrass: A fragrant grass valued for its culinary uses and health benefits

Laura Harris
France&#8217;s crisis deepens: Macron bans &#8220;illegitimate&#8221; protests after 2,500 arrests, 1,000 police injured

France’s crisis deepens: Macron bans “illegitimate” protests after 2,500 arrests, 1,000 police injured

Willow Tohi
Study of 57,793 Adults in 24 Countries Links Varied Social Activity to Better Cognitive Scores

Study of 57,793 Adults in 24 Countries Links Varied Social Activity to Better Cognitive Scores

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy