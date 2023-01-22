Return of False gods 1-20-23 & Secrets Happenings of the World Economic Forum Visions 1-21-23

Two related separate visions from my lovely Jesus about false gods, the giants returning and the secret reviving of their DNA during the World Economic Forum meetings.

1 John 1:9 If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.

Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

Mailing address: PO Box 5133, Cleveland Tn. 37320

For Prayer email:

[email protected]

Donate Link:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Free eBook Download:

https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK

Social Platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024

Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

Main YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

2nd backup YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstNYV51inYVJq3VQuXmw-Q

Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/

Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell

Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271