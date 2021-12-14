Watch! Dr. Peter McCullough on Joe Rogan Podcast

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Joe Rogan Podcast #1747 - Dr. Peter McCullough on big pharma corruption and collusion to push clot shots and prevent early treatment.
"It seems to me early on there was an intentional very comprehensive suppression of early treatment in order to promote fear, suffering, isolation, hospitalization, and death. And it seemed to be completely organized and intentional in order to create acceptance for and then promote mass vaccination." - Dr. Peter McCullough
Audio of complete podcast: https://podtail.com/podcast/the-joe-rogan-experience/-1747-dr-peter-a-mccullough/