CrossTalk: Shape Shifters On A Plane? Woman FREAKS OUT Mid Flight, What Did She See?
Published Yesterday

Cross Talk News


July 10, 2023


Tonight on CrossTalk at Night, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, and Patrick Howley discuss the alleged shape shifting incident on a recent flight, and the great response to Jim Caveziel’s Sound of Freedom movie, exposing the horrors of child sex trafficking.


newsmoviewomansex traffickingplaneshape shiftershorrorspatrick howleyedward szalllauren witzkesound of freedomfreaks outcross talkmid flightjim caveziel

