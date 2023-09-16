Create New Account
X22 Report - Ep. 3154b - [DS] Never Saw It Coming, Trials Are About To Begin, World Is Watching, Down She Goes
X22 Report
Published 17 hours ago

The [DS] believes they are putting Trump on trial, but in reality this is their trial. It's a trial on how they cheated in the election and over threw the US government. The patriots are putting the [DS] on trial for the world to see. Their entire system is about to come crashing down, this is why they are preparing the riots and war, but this won't work in the end. Trump and the military are in complete control of the situation.

