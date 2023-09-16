X22 Report - Ep. 3154b - [DS] Never Saw It Coming, Trials Are About To Begin, World Is Watching, Down She Goes

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
The [DS] believes they are putting Trump on trial, but in reality this
is their trial. It's a trial on how they cheated in the election and
over threw the US government. The patriots are putting the [DS] on trial
for the world to see. Their entire system is about to come crashing
down, this is why they are preparing the riots and war, but this won't
work in the end. Trump and the military are in complete control of the
situation.
