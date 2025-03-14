Jordan Peterson, “Woke”, Mel’s Guns, Prison Complex, Sam Tripoli, RFK & the Bear, Jo Cox, “Seed of the Serpent”

CTB 2025-03-13 Marky-Mark False Flags

Topic links:

* The traps of “social networking” like “Instagram”.

* “Security” vs. utility.

* Jordan Peterson uses Karl Jung to brag about the Catholic Church.

* “Reset”, “Woke” and Transjenga.

* Marky-Mark connects Rome to false flags.

* Michael Pena the Christian Scientist.

* Donald Trump will get Mel Gibson his guns back.

* How Lord Protector Johnny will “reset” the In-Justice System.

* British far-Left judges compound muslim “migrant” crimes by using any ridiculous excuse to not deport them (which is the wrong answer anyway).

* Nigel Farage: incompetent or malevolent?

* Russia has dropped the Mother of All Bombs on Ukraine!!!

* The CGI fake war they are capable of is frightening.

* Orthodox Sam Tripoli says Israel is assassinating U.S. politicians.

* Jimmy Dore, Mikki Willis and Judy Mikovits are tools of Big Pharma.

* Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. says “flu shot can give you coronahoax”.

* Kyle Dunnigan, RFK 2 and the bear.

* James Delingpole on Alex Jones in 2011.

* Richard D. Hall ASSURES you that MP “Jo” Cox IS DEAD!

* Is Alex Jones Bill Hicks?

* Dustin Nemos and the “seed of the Serpent”: DEBUNKED.

* Kanye West is a heavily-scripted puppet.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

> Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

> Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

> BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

> Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

> UGETube

https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

All of John Paul’s links:

https://linktr.ee/johnpaulharkins