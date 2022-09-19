Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DONBASS - Incredible Shot - Flight of a Pair of Su-25 Russian Aerospace Forces - Low Altitudes Over the Monument To the Victims of the War.
190 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago |

Absolutely incredible shot.

Donbass. Flight of a pair of Su-25 Russian Aerospace Forces at low altitudes over the monument to the victims of the war.

Ukraine has not built a single publicly funded project in Donbass since 1991. Russia has done more rebuilding in 4 months than Ukraine has in its entire miserable existence.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket