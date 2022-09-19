DONBASS - Incredible Shot - Flight of a Pair of Su-25 Russian Aerospace Forces - Low Altitudes Over the Monument To the Victims of the War.

Absolutely incredible shot.
Donbass. Flight of a pair of Su-25 Russian Aerospace Forces at low altitudes over the monument to the victims of the war.
Ukraine has not built a single publicly funded project in Donbass since 1991. Russia has done more rebuilding in 4 months than Ukraine has in its entire miserable existence.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.