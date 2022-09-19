DONBASS - Incredible Shot - Flight of a Pair of Su-25 Russian Aerospace Forces - Low Altitudes Over the Monument To the Victims of the War.

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Absolutely incredible shot.
Donbass. Flight of a pair of Su-25 Russian Aerospace Forces at low altitudes over the monument to the victims of the war.
Ukraine has not built a single publicly funded project in Donbass since 1991. Russia has done more rebuilding in 4 months than Ukraine has in its entire miserable existence.