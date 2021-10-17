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Don't Be Left Behind
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Christmas Missions Start Tomorrow
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Use Coupon Code SAVE31 to Save 31% on items not already deeply discounted!
Pastor Derek Prince has been a blessing to me this last week. Check out his Youtube Channel.
https://www.youtube.com/c/DerekPrinceMinistries
Big Sale on our Babystep Book! $11.00 https://shop.flylady.net/p/(CC)
We are Getting Back to Basis! https://shop.flylady.net/p/(BBPACK)
This Package is being discontinued!
Calendars are Available https://shop.flylady.net/p/_All_Tools
If you really want to see real changes in your life Join FlyLady https://www.flylady.net/signup/ to receive our messages.
www.FlyLady.net
Download Your Free Holiday Control Journal http://fldy.net/2L
Use Coupon Code SAVE31 to Save 31% on items not already deeply discounted!
Pastor Derek Prince has been a blessing to me this last week. Check out his Youtube Channel.
https://www.youtube.com/c/DerekPrinceMinistries
Big Sale on our Babystep Book! $11.00 https://shop.flylady.net/p/(CC)
We are Getting Back to Basis! https://shop.flylady.net/p/(BBPACK)
This Package is being discontinued!
Calendars are Available https://shop.flylady.net/p/_All_Tools
If you really want to see real changes in your life Join FlyLady https://www.flylady.net/signup/ to receive our messages.
www.FlyLady.net
Use Coupon Code SAVE31 to Save 31% on items not already deeply discounted!
Pastor Derek Prince has been a blessing to me this last week. Check out his Youtube Channel.
https://www.youtube.com/c/DerekPrinceMinistries
Big Sale on our Babystep Book! $11.00 https://shop.flylady.net/p/(CC)
We are Getting Back to Basis! https://shop.flylady.net/p/(BBPACK)
This Package is being discontinued!
Calendars are Available https://shop.flylady.net/p/_All_Tools
If you really want to see real changes in your life Join FlyLady https://www.flylady.net/signup/ to receive our messages.
www.FlyLady.net
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