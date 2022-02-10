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TRUDEAU'S WORLD CRUMBLING AROUND HIM - SHOT DOWN IN EMERGENCY DEBATE AS TRUDEAU WALKS OUT
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170 views • February 10, 2022
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/sqPxdbwvzkcl/
Showing how Trudeau's world is crumbling bit by bit. MP Raqhel Dancho for St. Paul, Manitoba shoots Trudeau down in a blaze of fire during an Emergency Debate in the House of Commons. Source: Wil Paranormal.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sqPxdbwvzkcl/
Showing how Trudeau's world is crumbling bit by bit. MP Raqhel Dancho for St. Paul, Manitoba shoots Trudeau down in a blaze of fire during an Emergency Debate in the House of Commons. Source: Wil Paranormal.
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