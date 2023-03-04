THE GREATEST LIES EVER TOLD from TheHIghwire.com

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-greatest-lies-ever-told/
The great lies of COVID-19 pushed on the world by global health agencies and mainstream media are unraveling before our eyes. Del walks through the ‘10 Myths Told By Covid Experts’ published by Johns Hopkins Surgeon, Marty Makary, MD, pinpointing when and where The HighWire was brave enough to report on debunking each one, going all the way back to January of 2020.
POSTED: March 3, 2023
