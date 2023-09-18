ThePatriotNurse: The Feminists Are To Blame: You Want Crazy? You Got Nashville.

Posted 29March2023:

In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the net effects of wokism and feminism on increasing the prevalence of psychopathy and sociopathy, as well as violent crime perpetrated by young people. In addition to gender dyphoria and biological confunsion, the bitter fruit of nullifying the power of the feminine has resulted in a societal shift of normalizing mental illness. How must we respond as women? Embrace the feminine and our natural rights of self defense and defending our children.



The Patriot Nurse: https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/

