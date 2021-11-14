Do Not Envy The Rich

The rich have their heaven on earth during life on earth before departing to an eternity of poverty and suffering.

Proverbs 14:20 KJV Bible

“The poor is hated even of his own neighbour: but the rich hath many friends.”

Luke 16:19-31 KJV The rich man and Lazarus.

It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter heaven. Jesus was not rich in material things he was rich in good works. This is considered rich in the eyes of Jesus; to love our neigbor as ourselves. The poor and suffering is dear to the heart of God. The least done to help the poor is like doing it unto God.