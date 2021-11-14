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Do Not Envy The Rich
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30 views • November 14, 2021
The rich have their heaven on earth during life on earth before departing to an eternity of poverty and suffering.
Proverbs 14:20 KJV Bible
“The poor is hated even of his own neighbour: but the rich hath many friends.”
Luke 16:19-31 KJV The rich man and Lazarus.
It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter heaven. Jesus was not rich in material things he was rich in good works. This is considered rich in the eyes of Jesus; to love our neigbor as ourselves. The poor and suffering is dear to the heart of God. The least done to help the poor is like doing it unto God.
Proverbs 14:20 KJV Bible
“The poor is hated even of his own neighbour: but the rich hath many friends.”
Luke 16:19-31 KJV The rich man and Lazarus.
It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter heaven. Jesus was not rich in material things he was rich in good works. This is considered rich in the eyes of Jesus; to love our neigbor as ourselves. The poor and suffering is dear to the heart of God. The least done to help the poor is like doing it unto God.
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